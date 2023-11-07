Michigan embracing ‘villain’ role in college football

Ric Flair walked out of Schembechler Hall on Monday. A good friend of Jim Harbaugh, Flair was said to be visiting the team and Harbaugh as the two have been friends since Harbaugh played with the Chicago Bears in the late ‘80s.

The Michigan Wolverines, amidst swirling allegations of sign stealing, have found themselves cast in an unfamiliar role within the college football landscape — the antagonists, the proverbial villains in a saga that has fans and detractors alike abuzz with speculation and critique.

It’s a scenario that seems more at home in the realm of professional wrestling, where characters like Flair could assume the role of a villain and yet emerge as an icon, beloved for his bravado and resilience in the face of widespread animosity. Harbaugh and the Wolverines now find themselves in a similar position, facing an NCAA investigation and public scrutiny, yet responding with a resolve that would make any “heel” wrestler proud.

The narrative unfolding around the team is one a Michigan fan knows all too well; a narrative of resilience, of “us against the world” that has permeated the program’s history.

This time, however, the Wolverines aren’t just fighting back against rival teams, but against a tide of controversy that has sought to question the integrity of the program.

“I know there’s a lot of noise going on the outside of the building,” right guard Zak Zinter said. “I haven’t really paid too much attention to it. But I mean, if someone thinks we’re the villain, I’m fine being the villain. Sometimes the villain wins and takes down the superhero. So if that’s going to be the case, let’s be the villain and let’s take them down. So I mean, I’m fine with being the villain if that’s how the media and everyone else sees it outside the building.”

Edge rusher Jaylen Harrell’s comments further solidify this sentiment, bringing to the forefront a team that’s not only unfazed by the criticism, but one willing to leverage it as an additional motivator.

“Oh, yeah, we’re cool with that,” Harrell said. “I guess it’s an extra little chip. Whatever people have to say and, like I said, outside crowd noise, we don’t pay attention to it. But (our) main focus right now is to prepare this week and get ready to battle with Penn State.”

Criticism has indeed come from numerous corners, with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters publicly asking why there is a delay in punitive measures against Michigan. Yet the Wolverines, true to their ways, remain undistracted, firmly focusing on the opponents ahead.

“We don’t really react to it too much,” Harrell admitted, revealing a team steadfast in keeping their priorities straight, unaffected by the media circus unfolding around them. “We just keep making the main thing, I think (Harbaugh) said last week, a one-track mind. We just focus on one day at a time, whatever we have in front us, we handle.”

Harbaugh, a veteran of public scrutiny, remains the steadfast leader of his team, deflecting the criticism away from his players and onto himself.

“Nobody wants criticism, that’s why I work so hard to do everything right, both on and off the field,” Harbaugh said. “Because it’s been that way for a long time since I was 22 years old. But if the criticism is directed at me and not my adolescent kids or the players on the football team, then I’m okay with it.”

A report last week from The Athletic claims 94 percent of college coaches believe Michigan has crossed a line in the sign stealing scandal, yet the Wolverines’ locker room remains resistant to such sentiments, focusing by on the road ahead.