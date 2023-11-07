2025 five-star QB Bryce Underwood includes Michigan on top-seven list

On Monday evening, the best quarterback in the 2025 class narrowed down his list of suitors, as five-star Bryce Underwood released his top-seven.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

The Belleville High School quarterback’s top list includes the Michigan Wolverines, along with LSU, Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and Penn State.

Underwood has taken visits to LSU, Penn State and Colorado this season, but hasn’t been in Ann Arbor for a game yet. With only one more game on the home schedule, it’s crucial the Wolverines get him in for The Game at the end of the month, especially considering Underwood is expected to make a commitment not long after on Jan. 6.

Colorado, Oregon and Florida State all have commitments from a quarterback already in four-star Antwann Hill, four-star Akili Smith Jr. and four-star Tramell Jones Jr., respectively, so you would imagine those schools likely won’t be the choice for Underwood — as of now, at the very least.

According to MaxPreps, Underwood has had a very solid 2023 season. He’s completed 112-of-166 passes (67.5 percent) for 2,051 yards, 26 touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 85 yards and four touchdowns. His team — which are the back-to-back state champs — is in the midst of a playoff run and will play Northville in the district title on Saturday afternoon.

Underwood is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 player from the state of Michigan.