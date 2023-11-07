Kim Barnes Arico signs contract extension through 2027-28 season

Kim Barnes Arico, the winningest head coach in Michigan women’s basketball history, signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday.

“I am delighted to know that Kim will continue to lead our student-athletes into the future with this new contract extension that will keep her with us for many years to come,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a release. “Already our winningest head coach, Kim continues to move this program forward, from deep NCAA Tournament runs to developing our young people towards the highest level of professional basketball. I look forward to her continued stewardship of this great program.”

KBA boasts a .669 all-time winning percentage with the Wolverines, with an impressive 241-119 record. She is one of 29 active Division I coaches with at least 500 career victories, earning her 500th win against Nebraska on Dec. 22 last season.

Barnes Arico has been especially successful in the postseason, as she’s led Michigan to five consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2018-2023, including a Sweet Sixteen in 2021 and an Elite Eight the following season.

She’s been a model of consistency with the Wolverines; aside from a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Michigan has won 20 games every year KBA has been head coach since she took over before the 2012-13 season. She’s won Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2017, 2022) and so far has helped two players get drafted into the WNBA (Naz Hillmon in 2022 and Leigha Brown in 2023).

“Working at the greatest University in the world is not something I take for granted,” Barnes Arico said. “We have been able to build something really special and the future is incredibly bright for our program. Michigan has become home for my family, and we are so grateful for the support we have received throughout the years by the university, the community and this fanbase.”

Simply put, KBA has helped turn Michigan into a nationally recognized program that’s always a threat to win the Big Ten. She led the Wolverines to a win to open the season last night, beating Purdue Fort Wayne, 80-61.

This extension is a no-brainer with all the success she’s had, and it helps from a recruiting standpoint as well, with young players knowing they’ll get to play under KBA and have stability.

Congratulations to Barnes Arico, who has always been a consummate professional to Maize n Brew. With her at the helm this season, the Wolverines can make the NCAA Tournament again and win a few games once they get there.