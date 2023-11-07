Report: Ohio State and Rutgers ‘fed’ Purdue Michigan’s signals before Big Ten Championship Game

On Monday afternoon, the Associated Press came out with a report that a former Big Ten staffer, whose job was to steal signs, was given details from multiple league schools to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by Michigan last year. Sports Illustrated then had their own piece on the matter and provided documents that show the spreadsheet document itself, which is heavily redacted due to Michigan still using some of the signals.

UPDATED STORY: @sinow is able to publish partially redacted documents showing how Michigan opponents decoded Wolverines signals and matched them with run and pass concepts.



More here w/ @ByPatForde: https://t.co/6UI1kp46Im pic.twitter.com/psK6OF4FFg — Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) November 7, 2023

Now there’s a report from John U. Bacon which names some of the teams involved. Rutgers and Ohio State, per Bacon, “fed Purdue Michigan’s signals” before the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has received this information.

FWIW:

Big Ten's Tony Petiti was informed today that the two programs which fed Purdue Michigan's signals before the 2022 BT title game were Rutgers and OSU. Not clear if rules broken, doesn't directly affect UM's situation, but raises question re: relative competitive advantage. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 7, 2023

Bacon added that an independent higher up in college football passed this info along to Pettiti.

Also FWIW, since some have asked: the person informing Petiti was not a U-Michigan employee but an independent higher-up in college football, who felt Petiti should be ready to respond. https://t.co/wVNuaxQsTg — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 7, 2023

What’s astounding is in the three games against Rutgers, Ohio State, and Purdue, Michigan was outscored 50-45. However, the second half was a different story in all three games, with Michigan outscoring them 95-12. Did sharing this intel create a competitive advantage for Rutgers, Ohio State and Purdue? Did second-half adjustments by Michigan put a stop to the advantage?

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered if this report is true, including how the intel was put together. Legally or illegally? Is this a widely accepted practice or is this unethical and a violation of the Big Ten sportsmanship policy? This seems like something, if it’s indeed in the hands of Big Ten commish Tony Petitti, should be formally investigated.

This is a developing story.