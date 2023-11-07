Takeaways from Michigan’s win over UNC Asheville in season opener

The Michigan Wolverines are 1-0 on the year, taking care of business against UNC Asheville, 99-74. 99 points is more points than the Wolverines had in any game last season.

Here are some takeaways from the win.

A solid showing from Nkamhoua

Nkamhoua looked like the best player on the floor tonight. After a relatively slow start, he settled in and dominated inside, with a few dunks in the second silencing any sort of UNC Asheville comeback attempt. He finished with a team-high 25 points in his Michigan debut and outplayed against his former Tennessee teammate Drew Pember, who led the struggled with foul trouble all night.

He crashed the boards hard, finishing with seven rebounds and using his sheer strength to bully the Bulldogs inside.

Tarris Reed Jr. didn’t play a lot in that first half after dealing with foul trouble, but Nkamhoua played well next to both him and Will Tschetter in the frontcourt. He clearly has a high basketball I.Q. and he moves really well off the ball.

Nkamhoua looked most impressive among the transfers in this first game; Nimari Burnett had a solid night with 13 points and five rebounds, while Tray Jackson had three points and four rebounds.

Duggy McBuckets takes over

McDaniel was the straw that stirred the drink for the Wolverines offensively, posting a career-high 22 points and a team-high eight assists while only turning the ball over twice. You know you have a good night as a point guard when you have four times as many assists as turnovers.

Michigan fans have to be excited watching him play offensively, confidently firing threes and setting up his teammates. The work he put in this off-season was evident: he looked noticeably faster on drives and bigger since last season.

Nkamhoua was really good and this is only the first game, but our prediction for McDaniel to lead the team in scoring is not looking too bad right now.

3-and-D T-Will

Williams is going to be asked to do two things on this team: shoot threes and play good defense.

He did both on Tuesday night, making three of his five attempts from three and finishing with 15 points. He also led the Wolverines with two blocks and played excellent defense all night long.

After appearing to struggle with confidence last season, Williams excelled tonight playing in transition. If he can keep being a consistent 3-and-D, he’ll earn much more minutes than he got last year.

A hot start from three on the season

The Wolverines came out firing in this one and made their threes, going 3/5 from deep in the first five minutes of the game and making six of their first 10 attempts. They stayed hot in the second half and ended up shooting 46.2 percent from deep in the victory.

Michigan really moved the ball well, leading to a lot of open looks that the Wolverines capitalized on. They also played at a faster pace than last year, which led to some threes and some easy buckets in transition.

Lots of fouls

The refs had a tight whistle in this one, calling 18 fouls in the first half alone. I counted three times where Michigan got called for a foul simply setting a screen. While the game was out of reach at this point, UNC Asheville was in the bonus midway through the second half.

While the refs really didn’t let any sort of contact go, I do think the Wolverines could have fouled less by doing a better job moving their feet on defense. Hopefully, this isn’t an issue that continues to plague them.

Play of the game

Crisler Center was at its loudest tonight when Dug McDaniel launched a pass from a few steps past half-court for an alley-oop to Nkamhoua.

Dug ↗️ Olivier



This was a sweet @umichbball alley-oop. pic.twitter.com/8O6lhzf26A — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 8, 2023

Up next

The Wolverines play two games in the next week. They’ll be back in Crisler Center on Friday to host Youngstown before heading to New York to take on Rick Pitino and St. John’s.

While they did play a mid-major, I loved that the Wolverines were able to move the ball, play fast, and knock down threes. Let’s hope that hot shooting continues throughout non-conference play.