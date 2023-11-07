Michigan Basketball dominates UNC Asheville in the season opener, 99-74

The Michigan Wolverines defeated UNC Asheville, 99-74, to win their season opener of the 2023-2024 season.

Michigan came out firing in the first half, scoring 48 points, and taking a resounding 16-point lead into halftime.

Three players scored in the double-digits, with Dug McDaniel and Olivier Nkamhoua leading the scorers with 12 points, and Terrance Williams II right behind them with 10 points. In total, the Wolverines had seven players with points in the first half. In addition to that, Michigan led in rebounds (18 to 11), assists (10 to three), turnovers (six to eight), and field goal percentage (60.6% to 40%), three-point percentage (54.5% to 37.5%) and free-throw percentage (100% to 75%).

For UNC-Asheville, while the Bulldogs kept the score within ten points through the first eight minutes, the leading scorer last season, Drew Pember, accumulated three fouls in 10 minutes and sat for the rest of the first half. Evan Johnson led the team at the half with 12 points.

Between Mcdaniel’s two spot-up threes and six assists, Williams’ new jump shot already paying off and Nkamhoua’s resounding alley-oop at the end of the first half, Michigan looked fun, free and dominant.

The Wolverines came out in the second half even stronger than how they left the first.

Two minutes into the second, Pember was forced to sit again, picking up his fourth foul. That allowed the Michigan forwards to start feasting.

Nkamhoua took the half into his own hands, leading the scorers for the half with 13 points, eventually finishing with 25 points in his first game in Maize and Blue.

Williams knocked down another three-pointer, giving him 15 points for the game. Tarris Reed Jr. also put together seven points and six rebounds in the second half, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in the game.

In the backcourt, McDaniel continued to impress, racking up two more assists, bringing his game total to seven. He also finished with 22 points, setting a career-high (previously scoring 20 points against Wisconsin last season). Even Nimari Burnett had a solid night, putting together a quiet 13 points.

While Pember did eventually come back into the game, scoring 15 points in the half (seven from the free-throw line), it was not even close to enough to defeat the Wolverines.

By the 3:00 mark in the second half, Michigan had emptied its bench, and it was all she wrote in Ann Arbor.

Overall, Michigan led in all stat categories to pick up win number one, 99-74.