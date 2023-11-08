Michigan Reacts Survey: Would The Game be the biggest in the history of the rivalry if both Michigan and OSU are 11-0?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Saturday will pose the Michigan Wolverines’ largest threat to an 11-0 start, as they head to Happy Valley this weekend to face the Penn State Nittany Lions. While it will be extremely important for the team to not look ahead, it is definitely alright if we do here at Maize n Brew.

If Michigan beats both Penn State and Maryland, and then has a showdown with an 11-0 Ohio State squad in the Big House for The Game, will it be the biggest game in the history of the rivalry?

Off the field, there is a lot of tension heading into The Game. The report of the Buckeyes sharing Michigan’s signs with Purdue prior to the 2022 Big Ten Championship will draw some spite from both sides. Then you add all the speculation of Ohio State and Ryan Day’s ties into the initial investigation of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal.

If both teams work their way to 11-0, there is a chance they could be the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. The only other time in the history of the rivalry that happened was in 2006.

Since 2000, these two teams have only met as top-five teams five times, and could be on a collision course to be there again if Michigan beats Penn State this weekend.

When it comes to the game this weekend, ESPN’s analytics give the Nittany Lions a 50.9 percent chance of beating the Wolverines. However, DraftKings Sportsbook has Michigan as a 4.5-point favorite this weekend.

How do you see things going down in Happy Valley on Saturday?

