Quick, not fast: Phil Martelli and players talk pace and versatility after UNC Asheville win

The Michigan Wolverines opened up their 2023-24 campaign with a win over UNC Asheville, beating the Bulldogs handily, 99-74.

That 99-point mark was more points than Michigan scored in a single game all last season. Michigan knocked down a lot of threes to get there, making 12-of-26 attempts from deep, good for just over 46 percent. The Wolverines were able to do this in part thanks to a noticeably quicker pace, earning nine fast break points in the win.

When Maize n Brew asked about that point total and the scoring compared to last year’s squad, forward Will Tschetter said he loved how the team moved the ball and attributed that pace to the team’s versatility.

“We got tons of guys that can run, handle the ball, play multiple positions, unselfish,” Tschetter said. “That’s all I got to say, not going to say anything else, you guys can put two and two together.”

That quicker pace Michigan played last night was a deliberate decision the coaching staff made back in July. Associate head coach Phil Martelli elaborated on that after last night’s win, offering an important distinction between being fast and being quick, under control.

“One of the things we talked about at halftime is we weren’t quick enough,” Martelli said. “Fast is not a good word in basketball, quick is the word for basketball — we were not quick enough up and down the floor in the first half.

“We are dedicated to being a transition team because, don’t tell anybody, one of our Achilles Heels could be our outside shooting. We weren’t sure how we were going to be able to shoot the ball, so in order to score enough points, that magic number is probably 75 or 76 in college basketball, to score enough points we had to be quick down the floor, not fast down the floor.”

It’s not realistic to expect this team — or any team — to make almost 50 percent of their threes. That won’t keep happening; Martelli knows that, but also knows with the versatility on this team, they can get up and down the floor quick and earn a few extra points by flying in transition.

Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, who led the Wolverines with 25 points in his Michigan debut, was one of the beneficiaries of Michigan’s emphasis on transition play. He was on the receiving end of the play of the game, slamming a beautiful lob from Dug McDaniel.

Dug ↗️ Olivier



This was a sweet @umichbball alley-oop. pic.twitter.com/8O6lhzf26A — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 8, 2023

“I was just happy he seen (sic) me,” Nkamhoua said with a chuckle on the play. “I was running and I was like ‘Man, ain’t nobody between me and the basket,’ but you know, sometimes people be a little shy to throw those kind of passes because you could consider it a home run play, but I’ll go get it and I’m glad he knew that.”

We’ve only seen two games, one being an exhibition, but so far we’ve seen an electric offense that plays well in transition and has quickly developed some chemistry.

“Playing with each other, I feel like everybody is playing on a string,” Nkamhoua said, when asked about why this team has had offensive success. “We’re moving the ball, trusting each other, there’s nobody that the ball is sticking to in an unnatural way. As much as we’re still trying to figure each other out and figuring ourselves out in this system, we’re all still trusting each other. We have to have each other’s back, and being on a string on both ends of the floor has been great for us.”