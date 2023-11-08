Michigan offers new 2024 edge target, Lugard Edokpayi

Announced on Wednesday morning, the Michigan Wolverines have sent an offer to 2024 edge Lugard Edokpayi.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder hails from District Heights, Maryland and plays high school football at Bishop McNamara.

The interesting part of this offer coming now is the fact Edokpayi released his top-five list yesterday. That top list includes Florida State, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Minnesota. We will see if the offer from Michigan has any impact on that.

Edokpayi has already taken a visit to Rutgers this season — just last week for its game against Ohio State — and has visits planned for Maryland the weekend of Nov. 25, and to Florida State the weekend of Dec. 9. He will also make a return visit to Rutgers the weekend of Dec. 2, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. He may also visit Texas A&M this weekend for the game against Mississippi State.

Additionally, Edokpayi holds other offers from Cal, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College, Wisconsin, Virginia, Virginia Tech and more.

After decommitments from four-star edges Jacob Smith and Elias Rudolph, Mike Elston and the Wolverines have been in search of another edge or two to round out the 2024 cycle. They also recently offered four-star Kansas commit Deshawn Warner, but there has been no indication that offer went anywhere with him. They currently hold commitments from edges in four-star Devon Baxter and three-star Dominic Nichols. Four-star defensive athletes Cole Sullivan, Mason Curtis and Jaden Smith may also eventually play edge in college.

Edokpayi is unranked on the 247Sports composite, but he is a three-star on its personal rankings, listed as the No. 40 edge and No. 17 player from the state of Maryland. Meanwhile, On3 and ESPN have him regarded as a four-star prospect.

You can check out some of his latest high school highlights on his Hudl page.