Despite facing stacked boxes all season, the Wolverines are confident the run game will continue to improve

The Michigan Wolverines are 9-0, heading into Happy Valley for arguably their toughest test of the season. While the air attack has been rolling this season, placing J.J. McCarthy in Heisman talk and Roman Wilson climbing up draft boards, the identity of the team last season, the run game, has not been the same.

Yes, Blake Corum leads the country in rushing touchdowns with 16. But running lanes in general have been hard to come by for Michigan’s offense, which ranks 51st with 167.1 rushing yards per game and 47th in yards per carry (4.57).

In the previous game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan was held to 110 yards on the ground, with 44 yards coming on a jet sweep for Semaj Morgan. Both Corum and Donovan Edwards averaged less than three yards per carry.

When asked about the different rushing attack this season, Corum and running backs coach Mike Hart weren’t surprised.

“If you watch the Purdue game, I mean, the box is loaded every snap,” Hart said. “That’s the way they play those. How do you beat those teams? You throw the ball. And we’ve had some teams like that that we played against. But I think when given those opportunities, (Donovan) has made guys miss, but I don’t really think Donovan’s really had a chance to make a safety miss yet this year. So hopefully we get there.”

After a dominant run game last season, opposing defenses have added an extra defender in the box against the Wolverines, aiming to stop the run and force McCarthy to beat them through the air. This tactic hasn’t worked for a team yet, but opposing defenses are committed to stopping the run.

“I think teams are playing us a little bit differently this year,” Hart said. “When you’re loading the box, when you’re getting hit at the line of scrimmage, it’s hard to make some (guys) miss at the second level, so I just don’t think we’ve had as many opportunities for those missed tackles. And teams are blitzing us differently, loading the box on us, and that’s why we’re throwing the ball and the receivers are having a great year right now.”

Hart also admitted his running backs haven’t been perfect. While Corum and Edwards were so good at making guys miss at the second level (Corum was making guys miss 29 percent of runs last season compared to 11 percent this season), they have struggled to make the right reads and cut the correct ways at times.

“There were a couple of big plays to be had out there (against Purdue),” Hart said. “Whether it was a missed cut or a missed block, or there wasn’t a missed block but we just went the wrong way instead of continuing on the track, so to me, we left yards on the field. There’s no doubt. I think you always feel like you leave more yards on the field, but the way they ran, the physicality of the offensive line, the effort, I loved it.

“But again, you only gonna have so many chances to make the plays and we just have to take advantage of those opportunities. But the effort, the passion, you know what I mean? All those things are there, so you’re close.”

Despite the numbers, Corum believes the big plays will come. It’s just a matter of time.

“The run game is definitely getting better,” Corum said. “Not that it was bad at all, but I see it just taking strides and strides and strides, so I expect a big week this week. We came together this Sunday and yesterday as a team, and we’re gonna handle business. But the run game, 16 touchdowns, so can’t complain, but expect those longer runs to start picking up more. These next couple of games for sure.”

Hart has never shied away from splitting up carries among the backs, giving an equal share to Corum, Edwards, Kalel Mullings, and even freshman Ben Hall. While many speculate that more carries get running backs into a rhythm, Hart believes if your number is called, you simply have a job to run the ball.

“I think that when you get in, you run the ball,” Hart said. “It’s the same way you practice. You rotate two reps, two reps, two reps. You don’t get 10 reps in a row and practice, so how to run the ball, you’re a running back, so you shouldn’t have to have 10 snaps to finally say, ‘Oh, my 11th carry I’m going to be able to know what to do.’ So I’ve never really been a firm believer that you have to get in that rhythm. Like naw, get the ball and run.”

Jim Harbaugh isn’t overly concerned with the run game, either. Recognizing how defenders are playing the Wolverines, with an added emphasis on stopping the run first before worrying about McCarthy and the air attack, he sees it as a compliment.

“You recall last year, there was a real emphasis on, ‘Could we throw the ball? Could we throw the ball down the field?’ Weekly, we addressed that in the press conference here. It got to the point, even last year, where teams were saying, ‘We’re going to stop the run and we’re going to make J.J. McCarthy beat us.’ We’ve seen how that has worked out,” Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference.

He continued: “You could drop eight or nine and have a really good chance of shutting down or eliminating the passing game. You could put eight or nine in the box and have a really good chance, with the safeties playing at linebacker depth — you’d have a pretty good chance of shutting down the running game. When you could do both, and you can do both effectively, that’s where you want to be as an offense.”

While Michigan fans aren’t used to three-, two-, or even one-yard carries, the Wolverines are still winning games by large margins. The coaches and players aren’t worried, so the best thing to do is stay patient and let the guys work their magic.