State lawmakers urge Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to refrain from taking premature measures against Michigan

The Big Ten has sent Michigan a notice of disciplinary action surrounding allegations of illegal sign stealing by former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions. The notice is something that’s required by the conference sportsmanship policy when “it becomes clear that an institution is likely to be subjected to” penalties.

Michigan will soon be sending in their response, and from there the ball will be in Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s court to announce disciplinary action or not. There’s a widely held belief that if any punishment is handed down that Michigan will fight it through the proper legal channels they have available.

Someone now on the side of the Michigan program are lawmakers from the state. Michigan’s House of Representatives sent Petitti a letter urging him to refrain from taking premature measures against Michigan. If Petitti rushes to judgment they’ll vigorously support Michigan in efforts to “compel fairness and due process”

Michigan's House of Representatives sent out a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti urging him to refrain from taking premature measures against Michigan.



If Petitti rushes to judgment they'll vigorously support Michigan in efforts to "compel fairness and due process" pic.twitter.com/fuKIFFoOGK — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 8, 2023

Read the letter below.

Tony Petitti Commissioner Big Ten Conference 5440 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018 Dear Mr. Petitti, As members of the Michigan legislature, we write to you today to urge you to act prudently and refrain from taking any premature measures against one of our state universities, including their athletic program, football team or coaching staff. These individuals are our constituents, and we feel the need to ensure they are treated fairly. In the legislature, we pass laws to ensure every citizen and organization in Michigan is guaranteed their rights to due process under the law. These principles of justice should also be followed by the Big Ten Conference. Allegations of misconduct against conference members from the State of Michigan should be taken seriously, but accusations, especially those made by interested parties, must be met with thoughtful and thorough investigations based on fairness for all of those involved. We all know the passion surrounding college athletics, not only in our state, but around the country. With social media speculation and public rumors running wild, it is important that any investigation and determination is based on carefully considered facts. The University of Michigan and its football program, like all of our collegiate athletic programs, is entitled to an impartial and deliberate process that takes into account all evidence, allows for opportunities for the accused to refute allegations, and comes to conclusions based on the whole truth. It is essential that the Big Ten Conference not take any disciplinary action against the University of Michigan until the final results of its own or, more appropriately, the NCAA investigation are officially announced. Should those results demonstrate misconduct, an appropriate punishment should be imposed. In the meantime, the players and coaches should be free to continue to participate in the game that they love without being punished with premature or unsubstantiated sanctions. Should you, as the Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, rush to judgement or engage in any ill-considered actions, we will vigorously support our public universities in their efforts to compel fairness and due process. We appreciate your attention to this letter, and hope it serves as a buttress to your commitment to fair treatment for all of those who participate in college athletics.

Pettiti has two choices from here.

Punish Michigan before all facts are formally presented and let things continue to spiral out of control. Lawmakers and high-powered lawyers will be at the ready to defend Michigan. Simply allow due process to take its course.

What route Petitti will choose remains to be seen, but option No. 1 seems like a slippery slope for the conference where they could potentially really embarrass themselves and lose in court and in congress.