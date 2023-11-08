National Signing Day: Women’s 2024 class features two five-stars, men’s team signs two guards

National Signing Day was Wednesday for college basketball, and seven players have signed National Letters of Intent to join the women’s and men’s Michigan basketball programs.

Here’s a rundown of all the players that signed letters of intent Wednesday.

Women’s class

Rated No. 4 on ESPN, this is the highest-ranked class in program history for Kim Barnes Arico, who just signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

“A class like this does not happen without all of the players who have come before and laid this foundation,” Barnes Arico said in a release. “They had an incredible belief to build something that wasn’t here, and they built it. They believed in what Michigan women’s basketball could be and where we could go as a program. It’s because of what they accomplished, what we have built and the banners we have hung that we could sign a class who believes they can win a national championship.”

Syla Swords - 6-foot guard, Sudbury, Ontario

Five-Star, rated No. 11 on ESPN rankings

Swords is the highest ranked recruit in program history for the Wolverines. She helped lead Long Island Lutheran to the Nike Tournament of Champions title in 2022 and to the 2023 Class AA New York State Federation Tournament of Champions title the following season.

When she wasn’t playing high school ball, Swords also represented Canada on national teams the last few years, most recently playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup and as part of the 2023 AmeriCup team. The guard was named to the All-Tournament second team in the World Cup after averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

Olivia Olson - 6-foot-1 guard, New Hope, Minnesota

Five-Star, rated No. 15 on ESPN rankings

At one point, Olson was ranked No. 3 in the 2024 class, which made her the highest-ranked recruit to commit to women’s or men’s Michigan basketball in the last three decades. She helped lead Benilde-St. Margaret’s to the 2023 Class 3A basketball state championship, scoring 19 points in the final. Olson also has USA Basketball experience, helping the 2021 U16 team to the FIBA Americas gold medal.

Mila Holloway - 5-foot-10 guard, Charlotte, North Carolina

Four-Star

Holloway averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a junior last season, and helped Legacy Early College to their third consecutive state title in her sophomore season. Both her grandfather and mother are Michigan alums, and her brother, Aden, currently plays at Auburn.

Te’Yala Delfosse - 6-foot-3 forward, Ewing, New Jersey

Three-star

Delfosse is rated as the fourth-best senior in New Jersey heading into her senior season by Prep Girls Hoop. She helped Ewing win the Group III state title last season after averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. In her high school career, she’s amassed 1,006 points, 75 three-pointers, and 564 rebounds.

Aaiyanna Dunbar - 6-foot-2 forward, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

The 6-foot-2 forward was was named as one of 30 players to watch in the state of Tennessee by The Tennessean entering her senior season. As a junior at Blackman, she earned all-district tournament team honors and helped lead her squad to their third consecutive state tournament. She had 12 points to help her school advance in the District 7-4A championship game last spring.

Men’s team

Christian Anderson Jr. - 6-foot point guard, Oak Hill Academy

Three-star on 247Sports composite, rated 135th in class

After committing to Michigan more than two years ago, Anderson signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

During his junior season at Lovett High School in Georgia, Anderson averaged 26.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to lead the Lions to a 20-10 record. After breaking the scoring record at Lovett, Anderson Jr. is at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy for his senior season.

Through four games at Oak Hill, he has averaged 22 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 assists while shooting 75 percent from the field, 65 percent from three, and led the Warriors to a 4-0 record. He’s also competed with Team Germany over the last few summers, leading them to a Gold Medal in the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2022.

We don’t often see recruits commit that young before even taking an official visit, but Anderson has shown a commitment to Juwan Howard and his program for years now.

Durral Brooks - 6-foot-2 Combo Guard, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Three-star on 247Sports composite, rated 192nd in class

Brooks first committed to the Wolverines back in March, telling Maize n Brew it “felt like visiting family” when he came to Ann Arbor, which he said “felt like home.”

Brooks plays high school at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, a few hours away from Ann Arbor. He led the Cougars to two MHSAA Division 2 State finals appearances, including winning the State Championship in 2021.

“Durral is a home grown kid from the westside of Michigan,” said head coach Juwan Howard in a release. He understands the history and tradition of the program being a Michigan Man. ‘Phat Phat’ has really developed into that two-way player we want in our program. His ability to attack defenders off the dribble and finish in the paint at a high level. He can play on or off the ball. However, what attracted us to him was his willingness to be a team guy.”