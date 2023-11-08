As expected, the University of Michigan issued its response to the Big Ten’s notice of disciplinary action on Wednesday. And according to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the message crafted was a pretty strong one.

Any potential discipline from first-year conference commissioner Tony Pettiti is not expected until Thursday and will likely be met with swift legal action from the university if a suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh is handed down.

Within its response, which was reportedly 10 pages in length, the Wolverines included documents and pictures of their own offensive and defensive signs that were allegedly stolen and shared by a collective of Big Ten teams.

With that, a fair warning was written to the conference, according to Dellenger: “The conference should act cautiously when setting precedent given the reality that in-person scouting, collusion among opponents, and other questionable practices may well be far more prevalent than believed.”

The university also made note of some additional points regarding the conference’s disciplinary policies, according to Wetzel, including:

1. Rule violations not having been settled judicially cannot be the reason for any action via the sportsmanship policy.

2. The commissioner lacks authority to punish Harbaugh under the sportsmanship policy.

3. Disciplinary action right now would be “highly disproportionate given the obvious matters that should be accounted for.” Essentially, Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State are also stealing signals and sharing them with each others.

Reportedly, a strong point of emphasis for Michigan within its response is the Big Ten would be acting prematurely if it handed down a punishment. The NCAA has not had the proper time to provide significant evidence, while the conference itself is intending to make a major decision there is no precedent for.

“Absent such evidence, there is no discernible reason for cutting short an investigation or refusing to provide due process,” a portion of the response reportedly reads. “We are not aware of any evidence or allegation suggesting that violations are ongoing now that Stalions is no longer part of the football program, or that there are any other circumstances of ongoing or irreparable harm requiring or justifying immediate or interim sanctions.

“It is highly dubious that a junior analyst’s observations about the other side’s signals would have had a material effect on the integrity of competition - particularly when, according to present evidence, the other coaches did not know the basis for those observations.”

The response also goes on to question the league’s use of the sportsmanship policy as a means of deploying punishment upon the Wolverines.

“We are not aware of a single instance in which the sportsmanship policy has ever been deployed as a backdoor way of holding an institution responsible for a rule violation that has not been established.”

Michigan's letter to the Big Ten notes that its margin of victory this season has gone from 34 points to 38 points since Connor Stalions was suspended.



"There is simply no evidence that Stalions's actions had a material effect on any of Michigan's games this season." — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 8, 2023

Michigan has also received support from a handful of state legislators, who penned a letter to Petitti on Wednesday urging for due process and cautioning against any premature disciplinary action.

We will know soon enough what the Big Ten does, as Pettiti is expected to make a decision sometime on Thursday.