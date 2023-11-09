Key Matchups: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a dominant performance against Purdue and now turn their eyes to a top-10 showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan’s trip to Happy Valley will be a huge test to see how good this squad really is, as PSU has only dropped one game this season and is coming off a beatdown over Maryland.

PSU is undefeated at home this season and at times has looked like a completely different team when playing at home vs. on the road. Beaver Stadium is one of the toughest venues in college football and will likely be the most hostile crowd Michigan will face this season. The stadium is going to be loud and PSU wants nothing more than to knock off Michigan and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups.

Michigan’s rushing attack vs. PSU’s d-line

Last year the Wolverines dominated PSU on the ground to the tune of 418 yards. Michigan was able to wear down the defense with long sustaining drives that ended with points. Regardless of the lack of efficiency on the ground this season, I would expect Michigan to try to do it again.

So far, the offensive line isn’t creating as big of holes, and Donovan Edwards is still struggling to get things going. However, Blake Corum continues to be good enough to hide some of the mistakes by the line with his athleticism and experience. Against the Nittany Lions, the line will need to do a better job of getting push and both running backs will need to have impressive games if they want to wear down this defensive line.

Penn State’s rush defense this season has been incredible, No. 1 in the nation in rush yards allowed per game at just 60.3. Players such as edges Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton run to the ball and can blow up plays. They are extremely athletic and do any excellent job of containing the edges on runs to the outside, something Michigan may try to deploy with Edwards. The interior is stout as well and generally doesn’t allow big gaps. PSU does not need to load the box to contain the rushing attack, so it’ll be up to Corum and Edwards to make some plays on their own on Saturday.

Michigan’s pass-rush vs. Drew Allar

PSU quarterback Drew Allar is a talented signal-caller. He has a big frame standing at six-foot-five, and has good vision. Where Allar struggles, though, is when he is under pressure. If Allar can stand around in a clean pocket, he generally doesn’t have an issue picking defenses apart. Being a first year starter and not extremely mobile, making Allar uncomfortable will be a priority for Michigan.

In PSU’s only loss this season to Ohio State, Allar was under distress almost the whole game. It was obvious as the game went on that he was getting nervous and began missing wide open receivers in the second half. OSU sacked Allar four times and the first-year starter ended up completing just over 40 percent of his passes for fewer than 200 yards on 42 attempts. If he needs a clean pocket to be efficient, it may be tough sledding against the Wolverines.

The pass rush for Michigan this year has been off and on. Sometimes opposing quarterbacks have time to go through their reads, other times they are running for their lives. My guess would be that Jesse Minter has some new blitz designs to deploy against PSU’s offensive line. The Wolverines will have their work cut out for them, but look for Derrick Moore and Josiah Stewart to pull out all the moves to make Allar pay the price for dropping back.

Roman Wilson vs. Kalen King

Contrary to prior years when the run game stole the show, the Wolverines have been electric through the air this season. J.J. McCarthy has been accurate and elusive, making him one of the best quarterbacks in the country. His favorite target this season has been senior wideout Roman Wilson. The battle between Wilson and PSU corner Kalen King will be on of the best man-on-man matchups this season for the Wolverines.

King was easily listed as one of the best defensive backs in the country heading into this year after being a lock-down defender last season. He has impressive speed and very good in man coverage and sizes up well with Wilson, coming in at almost the same height and weight. If PSU decides to blitz more with its linebackers, it’ll be up to King to shut down the speedy Wilson on his own. With Michigan being more pass-heavy this season, expect the two stars to be battling it out the whole game.

The Wolverines will have to play disciplined defensively on Saturday and turn drives into touchdowns if they want to win on the road. PSU, looking pedestrian at times, is still a team loaded with talent that will test Michigan far greater than any other team has so far. Both teams have extremely good defenses, talented running backs, and a strong desire to win in the trenches. This will likely be a knock-down-drag-out fight and both teams have everything to lose with playoff aspirations on the line. Buckle up, we’ll be in for a good one in Happy Valley.