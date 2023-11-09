Recruiting Roundup: Michigan now ‘at the very top’ for four-star TE following weekend visit

In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll talk about two 2025 recruits who appear quite interested in Michigan after their visit this past weekend, and a Virginia Tech commit that the Wolverines are trying to swing.

Let’s get into it.

Four-star TE impressed after Michigan visit

It was a long trip for 2025 four-star tight end Marshall Pritchett to come visit Michigan during the Purdue game this weekend from Rabun Gap, Georgia, but it was well worth it.

Pritchett told The Michigan Insider’ Brice Marich ($) the Michigan visit was the best one he’s had so far, and he was pumped he got to watch film with tight ends coach Grant Newsome.

“What stood out the most was all the tradition and unity that goes with Michigan football,” Pritchett said. “It was not something I was familiar with until I stepped foot on campus and into the facilities. Another thing that really stood out was how I was treated. The love was felt immediately and that’s just always a good feeling. Knowing that I’m wanted somewhere especially somewhere like the University of Michigan is big time.”

Pritchett also said that his father, who played football at Notre Dame also thought he loved the Michigan visit “more than anything.” The tight end said he’ll be back in the winter to catch a basketball game or a hockey game, and his interest in playing at Ann Arbor is clear.

“They are at the very top now,” Pritchett said. “It will be hard to top the visit I just had. It’s far from home, but it was still an amazing experience.”

On the 247Sports composite, Pritchett is the 253rd-best recruit in the 2025 class, the 12th-best tight end and the 27th-best recruit from the Peach State. He attends the same high school that current Michigan tight end Marlin Klein did.

Four-star Ohio CB discusses first on-campus visit to Michigan

Along with Pritchett, 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway was one of the dozens of recruits on the sideline to watch the Wolverines take care of business against Purdue.

Michigan is one of 20+ offers Galloway has collected, telling 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) he enjoyed watching the victory, and the bonds he’s creating with people from the team.

“The atmosphere was great and the the team played an incredible game,” Galloway said. “I’ve been in contact with coach Clink and (I like) the relationship the coaches have with the players.”

Galloway is the 24th-best cornerback and the eighth-best recruit from Ohio, according to 247Sports’ composite. He definitely appears intrigued by the idea of joining the Wolverines.

“I’m very interested in Michigan,” he said. “I can just see myself playing on a big stage like that.”

The Wolverines will have to convince the Columbus, Ohio native to leave his home state and play in Ann Arbor. That will be a challenge, but one Clinkscale and the Wolverines have been able to win in the past.

Michigan pursuing three-star Virginia Tech WR commit

King George, Virginia wide receiver Chanz Wiggins has been committed to Virginia Tech’s 2024 class since July, but that’s not stopping Michigan from pursuing him.

The pass catcher told The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) the Wolverines want him to visit for one of the best rivalry games in sports.

“They want me to come down there for a game,” Wiggins said. “We’ve been talking about the Ohio State game. They want to see me in person, see what I’m like and get to know me better. I’d like to see campus, the engineering building and the game.”

Wiggins mentioned he’s forming a tight bond with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy. He also admitted he wants to look into Ann Arbor more and likes how successful the offense has been.

“I’m pretty interested,” Wiggins said. “I’m interested in any school that’s interested in me just in case anything happens. I like their offense. They don’t just run the ball, they have been passing the ball a lot. I like that they are not one sided.”

Wiggins, who’s rated just outside the top-500 on the 247Sports composite, hasn’t earned an offer from Michigan, just yet, but one could be coming soon.