Betting the Big Ten: Week 11 highlighted by showdown in Happy Valley

Week 10 was a struggle for us. Michigan failing to cover thanks to a garbage time Purdue touchdown was the icing on the terrible cake. We also missed on Nebraska as the Cornhuskers failed to show up in East Lansing, and Maryland might not be as good as we once thought they were. On the positive, Ohio State vs. Rutgers easily smashed the over while Wisconsin and Indiana forgot how to score points as we expected.

In total, it was a 2-5 week around here. Not great but Week 11 is a new week. Let’s get back in the win column this week.

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Michigan (-4.5) at Penn State, O/U 46, Noon

By some metrics, these are the best two defenses in college football. That’s why this stat may surprise you: Michigan has hit the over in five consecutive games, while Penn State has hit the over in four of their last five. This contradiction scares me away from the over/under, so I’m looking at the spread here. Michigan has a narrative to dispel and has done a remarkable job at staying focused despite outside distractions, and I still don’t believe in Drew Allar. Give me Michigan by two touchdowns.

The pick: Michigan -4.5

Indiana at Illinois (-6.5), O/U 43.5, Noon

If you find yourself watching this game on Saturday afternoon, I respect your dedication to the game of college football. Last year these two teams scored 43 total points in a 23-20 victory for Indiana. However, according to the Action Network, 71 percent of the public money is on Illinois here. This game is a tossup for me so I’ll take the points, regardless of who had them.

The pick: Indiana +6.5

Maryland (-2.5) at Nebraska, O/U 44, Noon

Both of these teams are coming off of crushing losses. Maryland needed a win last weekend over Penn State to resurrect what’s looking like a lost season. Now losers of four straight, the Terrapins will need to turn things around in a hurry before Michigan comes to town next week. Nebraska on the other hand, had won three straight prior to a 20-17 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing. Nebraska relies on its rush defense, currently sitting at fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed. Unfortunately, Maryland is a pass-heavy offense. I’ll try the Terps one more time before I give up on them.

The pick: Maryland -2.5

Rutgers at Iowa (-1), O/U 29, 3:30 pm

What to say about Iowa. The Hawkeyes have hit the under four straight times in comical fashion. Iowa hasn’t scored more than 20 points since September and yet somehow went 3-1 in those games. Rutgers, on the hand, has hit the over in three straight and four of its last five. Last week, I tempted fate and took the Iowa over because I thought there was no way it could stay under 32. I was wrong. This week I’ll avoid the spread altogether and take bowl-eligible Rutgers and the points.

The pick: Rutgers +1

Minnesota at Purdue (-1), O/U 46.5, 3:30 pm

As late as Monday morning, Minnesota was favored in this game. However, the spread has now crossed the bridge into Purdue territory. If you’ve been reading these articles for a few years now, you know how we feel about spreads that cross the bridge. I like Purdue to win and cover by more than one point here.

The pick: Purdue -1

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-10.5), O/U 42.5, 3:30 pm

Last season when these two teams met, Wisconsin clobbered Northwestern, 42-7. However, this is a different regime in Madison. The Badger offense has struggled immensely lately, partially due to mounting injuries, resulting in the under hitting in four of the last five games. Northwestern had gone over the total in their first four games, but now have gone under in three of its last four. I like the unders to continue as both offenses just don’t inspire much confidence.

The pick: Under 42.5

Michigan State at Ohio State (-31), O/U 47, 7:30 pm

Historically, games between Michigan State and Ohio State have not been close. In the last five years, Ohio State has won and covered in all five with the smallest margin of victory being 20 points. I expect more of the same this year, as not only is this game in Columbus, but it’s at night. I just don’t see how the Spartans stay in the ball game against an excellent Buckeye defense.

The pick: Ohio State -31