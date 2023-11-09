Three Nittany Lions to watch against Michigan on Saturday

It’s time for the Michigan Wolverines to prove they are worthy of their top-three College Football Playoff ranking. This weekend’s contest at the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions will be the first real test of the season.

Jim Harbaugh has had his team ready to go on the road this season. So far, they have outscored opponents 146-17 away from the Big House in three wins over Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska. None of those three have played Penn State this season, so it is tough to gauge just how close this game could be.

With that said, Penn State has also run through every team not named Ohio State this season. They beat the Big Ten West-leading Iowa Hawkeyes by 21 points earlier this season, and just last week, they went to Maryland and the defense completely dismantled Taulia Tagovailoa in a 51-15 win.

Penn State will rely it’s quarterback on a defensive front to put pressure on J.J. McCarthy. Here are the three opposing players to watch.

QB Drew Allar

Drew Allar has been really good against bad competition this year. He’s exceptional at taking care of the football with only one interception thrown all season. With Penn State’s focus on long drives and running the ball, Allar has been exactly the quarterback they need to run over teams.

The problem is he hasn’t been the most efficient against top-25 opponents. In the loss to Ohio State, Allar was 18-of-42 for 191 yards and one touchdown while being sacked four times. Michigan’s defense will be at least on par with the Buckeyes’ and may be even better.

Overall, Allar has thrown for more than 200 yards in five of the nine games he’s played this season and completed roughly 62.8 percent of his passes. Against Iowa, he threw four touchdowns and was 25-of-37, but he threw for just 166 yards. He hasn’t shown a lot of big play ability across the board this season against Big Ten opponents.

If Michigan puts the ball in his hands to win the game by stopping Penn State’s run game, the Nittany Lions could be in trouble. That’s the recipe Ohio State had in Columbus when Penn State ran for just 49 yards.

It will be important for Michigan’s pass rush to get home in this game as well. Penn State’s worst two games of the season were at Ohio State and against Indiana. Those two teams totaled seven sacks, so throwing Allar off his game could make things turn sideways quickly.

Edge Chop Robinson

The Nittany Lions have been without Chop Robinson since mid-October due to injury. That means he missed the Ohio State game, and prior to that, he was off to a hot start. In the first five games, Robinson had three sacks, including two against UMass in a 63-0 blowout.

Robinson was at practice on Wednesday for the first time since his injury and is trending toward playing, according to reports. It appears Amin Vanover, another rotational edge rusher, could be back Saturday along with him.

Robinson was a preseason second-team All-American and was named to watch lists for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Bronk Nagurski Awards. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season with 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

If he plays on Saturday, Michigan’s offensive line will face the best pass-rusher they have to date. Coming off a shotty performance against Purdue, they’ll need to shore things up to make sure J.J. McCarthy can stay upright.

Edge Adisa Isaac

Without Robinson and Vanover, senior pass rusher Adisa Isaac has been great. He’s up to 6.5 sacks, good for third in the Big Ten behind the two Purdue pass rushers Michigan faced last week.

He leads a Nittany Lions defense which has a conference-most 38 sacks this season, 10 more than the next closest team in the Big Ten.

ADISAAAAAAAA



Adisa Isaac collapses the pocket on Taulia and records sack number 6.5 on the year #WeAre | @A1Isaac1 pic.twitter.com/djXRIvfwI8 — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) November 4, 2023

Isaac and Robinson are a lethal pairing, and it’s going to be a massive test for Michigan’s offensive line.

In the last two weeks, McCarthy has had his worst two performances of the season under pressure, per PFF, with a 62.9 grade against Michigan State and a 67.1 grade against Purdue last week. If the Penn State pass rush gets rolling under a ruckus crowd in Happy Valley, this game could go south for the Wolverines.