 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Getting to know Penn State with Penn Live’s David Jones

Will this game be as close as it was the last time Michigan played at Penn State in 2021?

By Trevor Woods
/ new
Indiana v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Michigan’s 9-0 and their biggest game of the season to this point is on Saturday, a road tilt against the 8-1 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar the real deal? How good is the PSU defense? How has Penn State looked since losing to Ohio State? Is there a discernible difference between a night game at Penn State and a day game? Penn Live’s David Jones answers these questions in our Michigan-Penn State preview podcast.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...