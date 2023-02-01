Checking in on betting odds for Michigan basketball

It’s no secret Juwan Howard’s 2022-23 rendition of the Michigan Wolverines haven’t been consistent, nor do they own many impressive wins. After a tight home loss to the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and a tough road loss over the weekend to Penn State, time is running out for Michigan to get a single Quad 1 victory this year, something the NCAA Tournament committee looks at perhaps more than anything else.

With Michigan desperately in need of a huge win, now seems like a good time to check in with the oddsmakers to get an idea of how unlikely it is for the Wolverines to find success before the end of the regular season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some updated odds related to Michigan. While the sportsbook literally JUST took off the Big Ten Championship odds over the last day or so, all I can say is Purdue was the overwhelming favorite (-1,800) while the Wolverines (+15,000) were waaaay far behind.

With that not happening, the Wolverines will need to win the Big Ten Tournament to make it into the NCAA Tournament at this point. It’s possible, it’s been done before, but not likely.

Interestingly enough, the odds for Michigan to make the Final Four are still at +4,000. And if you really want to go out on a limb, you can — somehow — still bet the Wolverines to win the National Championship (+20,000).

Last but not least, Hunter Dickinson remains on the list of players you can bet to win the Wooden Award, as his odds are at +10,000. Zach Edey from Purdue is the favorite to win it at -1,000.

I don’t like being this pessimistic about any Michigan team, but all this really seems like a tall order with having zero Quad 1 wins and close loss after close loss on the resume.

If you had to choose one of these odds to place a bet on, which would you pick? Let me know down in the comments because I’m really interested to hear your answers for this one.