 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Discussing the important prospects who visited for Michigan’s second straight Junior Day

We talk about the best of the best who were in Ann Arbor this past weekend.

By Von Lozon and Jonathon Simmons
/ new
Illinois v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a boatload of highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class this past weekend for their second straight Junior Day. Among the visitors were top-100 skill players, a ton of recruits from the state of Ohio, a linebacker who now declares Michigan the leader in his recruitment, and a rising offensive tackle from the state of Pennsylvania.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss those prospects on this week’s Future Brew.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...