Discussing the important prospects who visited for Michigan’s second straight Junior Day

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a boatload of highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class this past weekend for their second straight Junior Day. Among the visitors were top-100 skill players, a ton of recruits from the state of Ohio, a linebacker who now declares Michigan the leader in his recruitment, and a rising offensive tackle from the state of Pennsylvania.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss those prospects on this week’s Future Brew.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF