Discussing the importance of LB Mantrez Walker committing to Michigan’s 2025 class

The Michigan Wolverines bolstered their 2025 class with the addition of linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Buford, Georgia committed to the Maize and Blue on Saturday over his three other finalists, LSU, Penn State and Florida.

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon discusses the importance of this early commitment, and how the two members of the Wolverines’ 2025 class are hitting the ground running recruiting other players.

