Why does Michigan basketball have an inability to finish out close games?

The Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team was in a position to play themselves onto the bubble after three straight wins and games against Indiana and Wisconsin on the docket. They then went scoreless in the final five-and-a-half minutes in a one-point loss to Indiana and couldn’t do enough offensively against Wisconsin, blowing their second straight winnable game.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White look back on what went wrong, the outlook of the rest of the season, and what’s wrong with the program as a whole on this week’s Brewcast.

