Betting odds for MSU at Michigan hoops

Later tonight, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines welcome in Tom Izzo and the visiting Michigan State Spartans to Crisler Center (8 p.m. on FOX).

The Wolverines have been on a bit of a cold streak recently, losing their last two games to Indiana and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Spartans are playing their first game this week following the on-campus shooting tragedy that took the lives of three students. We at Maize n Brew continue to have their families and the MSU community in our thoughts.

It wouldn’t be a shock if MSU came out a bit flat because of all the emotions and due to not having played a game since last Sunday at Ohio State. It also wouldn’t shock me if this game ended up coming down to the wire, and that appears to be what the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect to happen later tonight.

According to the sportsbook, the Wolverines are a two-point favorite, with the over/under set at 135.5.

Additionally, below are a few prop bets you can wager on.

Dug McDaniel assists: 4.5 (Over: +130, under: -170)

Michigan total points: 68.5 (Over: -110, under: -120)

MSU total points: 67.5 (Over: -110, under -120)

Do you plan on throwing some money on this game? If so, which way are you leaning? Let us know down in the comments, and as always, please bet responsibly.