Top ranked recruits set spring visits to Michigan

The winter dead period is nearly over, and the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating several big-time prospects in both the 2024 and 2025 classes to visit campus this spring.

On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss some of the recruits who have already confirmed their intentions to visit, and the weekends they plan on visiting Ann Arbor. Some of the recruits discussed include 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, 2024 four-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley.

