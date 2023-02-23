Basketball betting odds for Michigan at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this evening (8:30 p.m., FS1) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

This is an important game for Juwan Howard and his squad, as this would be considered a Quad 1 victory for the Wolverines if they are able to pull this one off. March is right around the corner, so time is running out for them to plead their case to the NCAA Tournament committee to secure a spot.

Rutgers will be without key forward Caleb McConnell in this one, as he nurses an injury sustained last weekend. On the other side, Michigan might be without starting wing Jett Howard and power forward Terrance Williams II.

Despite all this, the betting experts have this game as a two-possession game for the Scarlet Knights. DraftKings Sportsbook has Michigan as a 5.5-point underdog, with the over/under set at 135.

Rutgers started off strong, but has been on a bit of a cold streak. The Scarlet Knights have lost three of their last four games, including a 10-point loss at home to Nebraska (yikes). Michigan, meanwhile, has been up and down all season long, but is coming off a 12-point home win against MSU.

With just two other Quad 1 games remaining for the Wolverines (at Illinois, at Indiana), the time is now to strike and give the tournament committee something to think about heading into March. It all starts later tonight in New Jersey.

Do you plan on placing any bets for this game? Let us know down in the comments and as always, please bet responsibly.