WATCH: Jim Harbaugh helps police officer move tree in ice storm

A horrible storm has swept through much of the United States, including Ann Arbor where over 25,000 people have lost power.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was out in this ice storm on Wednesday evening and was captured on video being a good samaritan.

Harbaugh helped an Ann Arbor police officer move a fallen tree off the road.

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 23, 2023

“On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up,” Ann Arbor Police said in a tweet. “The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle.To the surprise of Ofc Cooper, the good Samaritan was @CoachJim4UM who wanted to help clear the road. Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work. After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper.”

Harbaugh can be heard in the video thanking the officer for what he does before heading back to his vehicle.

Jim Harbaugh — certified good dude.