Luke Schoonmaker improved during Michigan career, now has shot at NFL success

Luke Schoonmaker came to Michigan as a three-star tight end, and leaves the program with a chance to make the NFL.

Schoonmaker’s career arc can be defined as slow and steady. After not notching any interceptions during his first year with the program Schoonmaker hauled in two receptions during his sophomore campaign in 2019, including a 25-yard touchdown against Illinois. Schoonmaker didn’t tally a reception the following year during the shortened six-game 2020 season. It was in 2021 when Schoonmaker looked much improved and more involved, a bonafide threat in the passing offense.

Schoonmaker had 17 receptions in 2021 for 165 yards and three touchdowns including a two-touchdown performance against Indiana. Schoonmaker was an asset as a blocker and was TE No. 2 behind starter Erick All.

Heading into the 2022 season Jim Harbaugh said that Schoonmaker and All would push each other to be the best tight end in the nation, but that competition didn’t last long into the season with All suffering a season-ending back injury. Schoonmaker became TE No. 1 and had a career season. Schoonmaker compiled 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats would have been even better if it wasn’t for having to sit out two full games due to injury vs. Nebraska and Illinois, as well as leaving the Fiesta Bowl in the first quarter after a 32-yard reception.

Schoonmaker developed into a security blanket for the quarterback and a reliable option on shallow crossers and short-to-intermediate patterns. Schoonmaker displayed the ability to catch the ball well in traffic and on the move and has athleticism and agility to his game.

Ideally, Schoonmaker will be ready to roll when the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at the end of the month and can be a full participant after aggravating a sprained AC joint in his shoulder at the Fiesta Bowl. Schoonmaker is a high-character guy with a great attitude and will interview well with NFL teams. It’s all about showing he’s healthy and can contribute sooner rather than later. While Schoonmaker won’t be the first tight end off the board, there’s a strong chance he’ll be drafted in the fourth to the seventh round. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, there’s a lot to like about Schoonmaker’s game.