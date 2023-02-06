A familiar face may be returning to Ann Arbor very soon.

Chris Partridge, who was on Michigan’s staff from 2015-19, is expected to be hired as an assistant coach.

Michigan is expected to hire Chris Partridge as an assistant coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Partridge, who was Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator in 2022, previously worked at Michigan from 2015-19.https://t.co/5Kj3iU0Per pic.twitter.com/HwIuLW8uQ9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 6, 2023

Partridge was a well-beloved member of Michigan’s staff and an ace on the recruiting trail, but an opportunity to be a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was too good of an opportunity to pass up at the time.

A few years later, Partridge is back at a program where he had a lot of success. Partridge coached special teams, safeties, and linebackers during his first stint at Michigan and it remains to be seen what position group he’ll be coaching this time around.

If Partridge is indeed on his way back to the Wolverines, that means one of Michigan’s current assistant coaches will be on their way out. Michigan’s only allowed ten assistant coaches, and they’re already at ten prior to Patridge’s arrival.

In summary, there’s more to sort out — who will be leaving and what position Partridge will be coaching, but the bottom line is Partridge being with the program once more is a positive development and should serve Michigan well.