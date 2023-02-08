Discussing the latest commitments to Michigan’s 2023, 2024 classes

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines finished up their 2023 class and are now officially moved on to 2024. They wrapped up the 2023 class strongly with a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who flipped from Stanford to Michigan. The Wolverines have also added three new prospects to their 2024 class over the last couple weeks.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss all that on today’s Future Brew podcast.

