Discussing the latest recruiting rankings for Michigan commits, targets

Earlier this week, the recruiting experts over at On3 released their latest batch of rankings for prospects in the 2024 class, including commits and targets for the Michigan Wolverines. Jadyn Davis is not even a top-100 player, offensive line commit Luke Hamilton is a three-star, and the No. 1 overall player is five-star edge target Dylan Stewart.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons reveal their thoughts on these new rankings on today’s Future Brew podcast.

