Well, folks, we finally made it to Selection Sunday! The college basketball regular season is over and now teams are waiting to see where they will be headed for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Will our Michigan Wolverines make it in? Probably not after losing to Rutgers in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, but it is still technically not known at the moment. Somehow, DraftKings Sportsbook still has odds listed for Michigan to win the whole damn thing; it’s a longshot — +50,000 odds — but that’s still available for you if for some reason you want to burn some cash.

Regardless, we will know soon enough as the Selection Sunday show starts at 6 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will last one hour and will feature Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Chris Reynolds will also join the show for an interview to talk about the full bracket.

If you cut the cord, you can also watch stream the show on the NCAA March Madness Live.

The First Four begins Tuesday and goes through Wednesday. The First Round — the day everyone looks forward to every year — starts on Thursday. The Final Four is set for April 1 and the National Championship will be played on April 3.

For all the information you could possibly need on the tournament, click here.