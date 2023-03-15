Previewing 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ visit to Michigan this weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

This weekend could very well be the most important recruiting weekend for the Michigan Wolverines in this 2024 class. Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be meeting new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell for the very first time in person, four-star legacy offensive lineman Blake Frazier is coming back for another trip, three-star Ohio offensive lineman Ben Roebuck is making a second consecutive visit, and five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is also making a return trip.

Buckle up, folks.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons break it all down on this week’s Future Blue podcast.

