Discussing Michigan’s first round NIT victory over Toledo, looking ahead to Vanderbilt

This season did not go the way the Michigan Wolverines, or Wolverine fans, expected. The roster is loaded with talent, but close losses and a horrendous second half in the Big Ten Tournament doomed Juwan Howard and the Maize and Blue.

But Michigan seems to be embracing the situation and came away with a hard-fought win in the first round of the NIT over Toledo on Tuesday to advance to the second round to take on Vanderbilt. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White talk Michigan hoops and making the most of a bad situation.

