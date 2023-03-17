Report: 2024 four-star forward Marcus Allen looking to visit Michigan

While the Michigan Wolverines are preparing for the NIT, they’re also busy on the recruiting trail, recently hosting Marcus Allen on an official visit.

Allen is a 6-foot-6 four-star forward in the 2024 class. He’s ranked 48th on the 247Sports composite, along with 14th among small forwards and fifth among recruits from Arizona.

In a recent interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Allen detailed his hopes to officially visit Michigan, saying he’s also been in talks with Arkansas, Stanford and Texas A&M, among others. He’s already been on official visits to Miami and Missouri.

Allen has a connection to Howard and said he loves the way the Wolverines play on both sides of the floor.

“They’re a defensive-minded team; that’s why I gravitate towards them,” Allen said about the Wolverines. “Coach (Juwan) Howard is a really good dude outside of basketball. He played for the Heat, so we have a relationship in that way, with Miami being my hometown. I like they get out in transition; their game is similar to mine, so I like that a lot of my game translates to Michigan. Coach Howard is the main one recruiting me.”

Allen is a great defender who has a solid jumper. He can shoot well coming off screens and embraces physicality as he drives to the rim. I also love the way he plays above the rim, jumping and finishing with a two-handed dunk.

So far, Michigan only has one commit in the 2024 class, point guard Christian Anderson Jr., who broke his school’s scoring record earlier this season. Michigan has two commits from the 2023 class in four-star power forward Papa Kante and four-star shooting guard George Washington III, who helped his high school team to a district title and was recently named the Ohio Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Allen would provide the Wolverines a two-way wing who can develop into a reliable multi-level scorer. In modern basketball, you can never have too many of those players.