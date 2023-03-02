Brewcast: Big Closing Week Ahead for Michigan Hoops

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

The Michigan Wolverines wrapped up an excellent February with a miraculous season-saving shot from Hunter Dickinson and a big overtime win over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Wolverines went 6-2 in the month and is probably just a win or two away from making the NCAA Tournament.

The wins however will not come easy. Michigan will be on the road to Illinois and Indiana Thursday and Sunday. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White take a look at where the Wolverines have most improved and what they need to do to finish strong.

