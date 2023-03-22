Reacting to five-star QB visiting Ann Arbor (AGAIN!), Michigan getting commitment from 2023 four-star S

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Note: Jordan Lockhart was originally discussed as visiting this weekend, but he has rescheduled his visit for April 3, according to 247Sports.

It has been quite the start to the month of March for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail, as they have hosted big time recruits on campus over the past three weeks. And the fun isn’t ending, as they are expecting another group of top targets on campus this weekend. They also recently hosted 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and 2024 four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley — two very important targets in their respective classes — for a midweek visit.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss that — as well as 2023 four-star safety Brandyn Hillman committing on his official visit last weekend — on this week’s Future Blue podcast.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate with Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF