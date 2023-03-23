Discussing Michigan’s recent dominant recruiting in the state of Ohio

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

The Michigan Wolverines have been absolute crushing it in recruiting over the last couple days in the state of Ohio with the additions of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall and 2024 three-star Ben Roebuck. Has the tide turned in favor of the Wolverines for good?

Maize n Brew recruiting contributor Jon Simmons joins Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White to discuss the recent success. Luke and Scotty also discuss the ending to the Michigan hoops season on this week’s Feeling Blue podcast!

