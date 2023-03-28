Checking in on Michigan basketball’s 2024 targets

Michigan’s season has been over for a week now, which means it’s time to put even more energy into roster construction, both through the transfer portal and in recruiting high school kids.

The immediate future is always the priority, and we know Michigan has at least two new faces coming to Ann Arbor — 2023 class members George Washington III and Papa Kante. While it’s important to focus on next season, smart teams always keep in touch with recruits that won’t finish high school for another year or two.

The Wolverines have only gotten one commitment from the 2024 class in point guard Christian Anderson Jr. Let’s check in on how Michigan stands with some other targets in that class.

John Bol, four-star center

Bol visited Michigan back in September, with the Wolverines probably being one of the favorites to land the 7-foot-2 big man.

“...when Juwan Howard called me and offered me a scholarship, I was super excited,” he said to On3’s Joe Tipton. “That was the best thing that’s ever happened to me in terms of getting a scholarship. The fact that it was the head coach that called me and offered me, that meant a lot to me. So I was super excited. Knowing Juwan Howard also played in the NBA, being coached by him and being under him, I would gain a lot of knowledge so I’m super excited about the offer.”

Many other schools have offered, so hopefully Howard can lean on his relationship with Bol to eventually land a commitment.

Marcus Allen, four-star small forward

Allen hasn’t been on an official visit to Ann Arbor, but he had some nice things to say about Howard and Michigan in a recent interview with On3, saying he’s a “really good dude outside of basketball,” and his game would translate well at Michigan.

Allen is a versatile defender with a smooth jumper who loves how Michigan is a “defensive-minded team.” He’s already been on official visits to Missouri and Miami, so Michigan needs to get him in the building.

Travis Perry, four-star point guard

Michigan extended an offer to Perry last June. Perry has visited both Michigan and Purdue, and has offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Perry is from Kentucky, and according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Wildcats are still the favorite to land him.

Dylan Harper, five-star guard

Howard loves to throw his hat in the ring when it comes to elite guards, and Harper is no exception. It appears Duke is the favorite, and Auburn, Indiana, Kansas and Rutgers are also interested in him.

Boogie Fland, five-star guard

Fland got his offer from Michigan this past summer. He’s already got almost two dozen offers and has visited North Carolina. Maybe Michigan can jump up on his list if it can get him on an official visit.

Liam McNeeley, five-star forward

Playing at the heralded Montverde Academy, McNeeley visited Indiana this fall, and about two dozen schools are interested in him. Michigan offered him in December, but there’s no indication he’s interested in Michigan much.

Isaiah Elohim, five-star guard

Elohim plays at the nationally-known Sierra Canyon with Bronny James and was offered by Michigan in early September. He visited Kansas about a month ago; Michigan needs to set up a visit with him to have a shot here.

Sir Mohammed, four-star guard

Michigan extended an offer to the son of 18-year NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed. He has a top six list that did not include the Wolverines, but other schools have offered him since he released that list so perhaps Howard and company can get back in this one.

Aiden Sherrell, four-star power forward

The Wolverines extended an offer to Sherrell about a month before the season started. Sherrell has visited Alabama and Michigan State, but there doesn’t appear to be a clear favorite for him.

Durral Brooks, four-star guard

The Grand Rapids native got an offer from Michigan in May 2022. A lot of in-state schools are also interested in him, so Michigan really needs to ramp up its recruitment for the talented guard.

Caleb Williams, three-star small forward

Not to be confused with the USC quarterback, Williams was offered by Michigan in early August. Another Big Ten team — Maryland — appears to be the favorite right now, with Penn State, Villanova and VCU also extending offers.

Jesse McCulloch, three-star center

The talented post player announced his Michigan offer in August. He visited Michigan State at the start of March, and the Spartans appear to be the favorite right now.