Report: Michigan completes in-home visit with Wofford transfer B.J. Mack

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have continued to stay in touch with Wofford transfer forward B.J. Mack. After it was reported they initially reached out to him a few weeks ago, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com is now reporting Michigan is one of the schools to complete an in-home visit with Mack.

Wofford graduate transfer BJ Mack has completed in-home visits recently with Iowa, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Michigan, and Butler, a source told @Stockrisers. Each of those schools made his recent trimmed down list of ten. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 28, 2023

Mack is ranked 32nd on the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings. Last season, he was the leading scorer for the Terriers, scoring 16.6 points while also grabbing 5.6 rebounds and dishing 1.4 assists per game. He shot 33.5% on 4.8 three-point attempts per game, after shooting an impressive 44.8% on 2.7 attempts from deep in 2021-22.

He is a physical player who could definitely thrive in the Big Ten. Mack posts up a lot, using his 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame to get great post positioning, back down his defender and make a quick move going towards the basket. He’s also got a solid jump shot, using his quick release to let it fly in the mid-range, or from three after setting a screen.

If he were to come to Ann Arbor, I could see Mack playing the 4 alongside Hunter Dickinson or Tarris Reed Jr., with Michigan experimenting with more two-big lineups. If Dickinson doesn’t return, he could compete to start at the 5, and could play well in small-ball lineups because of his threat as a three-point shooter.

We know next season’s roster is going to need more talent, and we know Howard isn’t afraid to find that talent in the transfer portal. We’ll keep you updated on the portal, as the Wolverines continue to reach out to talented college basketball players.