Discussing Jadyn Davis committing on Friday, recruiting visitors for Michigan Spring Game

On Friday, we will know where 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be playing college football. The final five options: Michigan, North Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and Ohio State.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons break down Davis’ final five schools, their chances of landing him, and give their predictions on this week’s Future Blue. They also discuss a few of the recruits who are planning to visit Ann Arbor this weekend for the annual spring game.

