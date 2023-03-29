Report: Michigan reaches out to Auburn transfer guard Chance Westry

Ever since their season ended, the Michigan Wolverines have been extremely active in the transfer portal. They’ve reached out to a number of talented players, with Chance Westry being one of the latest players they’ve talked to, according Dushawn London of 247Sports.

A four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Westry played very little for the Auburn Tigers last season as a freshman. In 9.3 minutes per game, he averaged 2.5 points and one assist.

Westry is a 6-foot-6 slashing secondary guard who finishes really well at the rim. He’s great at catching the defense off guard and driving to the hole before finishing through contact. He played point guard at times at Auburn, but he projects as more of a combo guard.

He didn’t shoot the three-ball well last season and he turns the ball over a little more than you would like, but he’s an excellent passer who also did a great job defending on the other end. Westry has nice length and quick feet, making life a little harder for opposing guards.

Westry was a highly-touted high school prospect, with stints at two big time programs — Sierra Canyon in California and Compass Prep in Arizona. Watching his high school highlights, you can see he’s an incredibly crafty player who does a good job anticipating passes on defense.

Looking at Michigan’s potential rotation next season, the Wolverines badly need more guards, especially if Kobe Bufkin and Jaelin Llewellyn end up moving on. Westry, at the very least, would provide the Wolverines depth, and he has the talent to develop into a starter.

Michigan have been reaching out to a lot of talented transfers. We know Juwan Howard and company have landed talented guards through the portal in the past, and hopefully they land another one soon.