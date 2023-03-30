Feeling Blue: Previewing Michigan’s upcoming Spring Game

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off of consecutive Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines also return some of the highest production in the country off a conference championship a year ago, which is resulting in one of the most anticipated spring games Michigan has seen in quite some time.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss what they want to see this Saturday on this week’s Feeling Blue podcast.

