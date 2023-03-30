Michigan pursuing guards from Indiana, St. John’s in transfer portal

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have already landed a commitment from one transfer portal guard in Nimari Burnett, and they are pursuing a few other talented guards who are looking for a change of scenery.

Michigan is one of about a dozen schools that Tamar Bates, who played the last two seasons at Indiana, has heard from, according to Jake Weingarten at Stockrisers.com.

Indiana transfer Tamar Bates heard from the following schools yesterday, following his entry to the transfer portal, he told @Stockrisers:



Mizzou, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Creighton, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Wichita State, others. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 30, 2023

Bates averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes per game this past season. A key bench piece for the Hoosiers, Bates shot 37.4% from three on 2.8 attempts per game, and he’s a solid cutter who played well off of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Michigan is also pursuing a talented freshman from St. John’s, as they’ve been in contact with AJ Storr, according to Weingarten.

St. John’s transfer AJ Storr has heard from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Arizona State, Florida, BYU, Georgia, Cincinnati, Butler, Miami, DePaul, LSU, Indiana, Michigan, UConn, Georgetown, Wisconsin, Auburn, Gonzaga, Creighton, Xavier, many others, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 30, 2023

Storr averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game this past year, while shooting 43.4% from the field, 40.4% from three on 2.8 attempts and 75% from the free throw line. He excels in transition, he can shoot off the catch and off the dribble, and if he came to Michigan, he’d be one of the better dunkers the school has had in a while.

It’s no secret Michigan could use more guards, especially if Kobe Bufkin and/or Jaelin Llewellyn aren’t back for next season. Hopefully the Wolverines land at least one of these talented guards to provide more three-point shooting and guard depth.