PODCAST: Reacting to 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis committing to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines just got the best news they’ve received on the recruiting trail in a long time, as 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Maize and Blue over Ohio State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Clemson.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons react to the news and discuss what it means for the class moving forward.

