The best social media reactions from Jadyn Davis committing to Michigan

Jadyn Davis is a Michigan Wolverine!

Michigan’s 2024 class has been picking up steam in the past couple weeks and the momentum continues with 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis committing earlier today on ESPN.

Davis is from Charlotte, NC and was choosing between Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee and UNC.

All of Michigan Twitter had their eyes locked on ESPN for the commitment, and the reactions along the way were great. Here are some of the best:

It just feels right, doesn’t it?:

Finally, the commitment! Here is the moment that Davis announced to the world that he will be a Wolverine:

The moment Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan pic.twitter.com/8Kvj4oYuZb — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) March 31, 2023

The Michigan Football official Twitter account was fired up after the announcement. Who’s got it better than us?:

Davis’ commitment graphic is one of the best you’ll see:

Hats off to new QB coach Kirk Campbell. What a great job coming in and sealing the deal with Davis:

Tom VanHaaren shares some words that Davis had to say about his commitment:

QB Jadyn Davis committed to #Michigan. He’s the first ESPN 300 QB for the Wolverines since JJ McCarthy signed in ‘21.



Davis’ relationships w the players & Harbaugh, combined w the trajectory of the team put them over the top. He also said NIL was not a factor in his decision. pic.twitter.com/2gBqS1Aw9b — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) March 31, 2023

