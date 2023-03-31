 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best social media reactions from Jadyn Davis committing to Michigan

What a pickup for the Wolverines!

By Scotty_White
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Jadyn Davis is a Michigan Wolverine!

Michigan’s 2024 class has been picking up steam in the past couple weeks and the momentum continues with 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis committing earlier today on ESPN.

Davis is from Charlotte, NC and was choosing between Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee and UNC.

All of Michigan Twitter had their eyes locked on ESPN for the commitment, and the reactions along the way were great. Here are some of the best:

It just feels right, doesn’t it?:

Everyone was a little antsy as an Outside the Lines story went more than 10 minutes into the time the commitment was supposed to happen:

Finally, the commitment! Here is the moment that Davis announced to the world that he will be a Wolverine:

The Michigan Football official Twitter account was fired up after the announcement. Who’s got it better than us?:

Davis’ commitment graphic is one of the best you’ll see:

Hats off to new QB coach Kirk Campbell. What a great job coming in and sealing the deal with Davis:

Tom VanHaaren shares some words that Davis had to say about his commitment:

Michigan commit Jacob Oden is very excited about his new teammate:

