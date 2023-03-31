Brandon Naurato named permanent head coach of Michigan hockey

Bout time.

After a highly successful run as the interim head coach, Michigan hockey’s Brandon Naurato has been named the permanent head coach of the Wolverines.

The contract details will be released at a later time, but this will be a five-year contract for Naurato.

“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” Warde Manuel said in a press release. “Simply put, Brandon has done a phenomenal job with this team over the past year. In his first year as the Head Coach, Brandon has kept his focus on the success of our student-athletes and staff who support the program…and the results of his leadership are clearly evident. He leads with positivity and with vision and has demonstrated his capability to lead at a high level. I look forward to watching the program sustain great success under his leadership.”

Let’s not sell him short, Warde. He guided Michigan to its second straight Big Ten Tournament Championship victory over Minnesota, acquired a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Frozen Four.

“I’m extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said in a press release. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I started my family. It’s where I want to be for a long time. I want to thank Warde Manuel and the administration for their support and trust with this program. I’d also like to thank the Michigan alumni and our incredible fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. We’re going to continue on what we’ve been building and I’m looking forward to putting more of my stamp on Michigan Hockey and elevating it from where I found it. The ultimate goal is and always will be to win while simultaneously cultivating the student-athletes’ individual and group identities, on-ice skills, mental health and leadership skills. Our staff will take pride in preparing these young men for the game of life and they will leave our program better men — Michigan Men. Go Blue!”

Naurato is a finalist for this year’s Spencer Penrose Award, which is presented to the CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.

