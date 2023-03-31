WATCH: Michigan hockey team finds out Brandon Naurato named permanent head coach

Earlier today, the Michigan Wolverines announced that Brandon Naurato will be the permanent head coach of the hockey program on a five-year contract. After guiding the team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a Frozen Four appearance and a Big Ten Tournament Championship, it seems like a pretty warranted thing to do for the former interim head coach.

Athletic director Warde Manuel gave the news to the team before anyone else knew about it, and the reaction the team gave is simply awesome.

Behind the Scenes: Inside the Michigan hockey locker room as the players find out Naurato is their permanent bench boss#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/HdsU4jINkE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 31, 2023

As you can tell, the entire team was jacked about the news. And you only get to see a few seconds of it, but it looked like coach Naurato was getting a bit emotional seeing his players react so positively to the news.

Coach Naurato deserved to be the permanent head coach of the Wolverines after the success he and the team have had this year. Hopefully he is able to cap off his interim status with a National Championship.