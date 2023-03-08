Setting the table for a huge recruiting weekend at Michigan

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting a ton of recruits on campus this weekend for the first big recruiting weekend since the end of the dead period, with none of the anticipated recruits being more important than 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles. Four-star legacy wide receiver Channing Goodwin will also be in town, but is his five-star teammate Jadyn Davis expected to accompany him?

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss those guys and some of the other expected visitors on today’s Future Blue podcast.

