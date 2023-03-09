Brewcast: Previewing the Big Ten Tournament for the Michigan Wolverines

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!
The Michigan Wolverine’s NCAA Tournament bid hopes are currently on life support after two straight soul-crushing losses to Illinois and Indiana. The Wolverines need at minimum a win over Rutgers in their opening game for any hope, and likely a win over 1-seed Purdue in the quarterfinal.
Can it be done? Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss that as well as make their predictions for the tournament as a whole.
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...