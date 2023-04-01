EMERGENCY POD: Hunter Dickinson’s transfer and the future of the Michigan basketball program

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

It’s a rainy, gloomy Saturday here in Metro Detroit, which fits the mood of many Michigan Wolverines fans towards the men’s basketball program at the moment.

Jared Stormer and Kellen Voss recorded an emergency podcast to discuss Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder the last three seasons, entering the transfer portal.

Discussion includes:

Hunter Dickinson’s legacy at Michigan and how he’ll be remembered

The roster outlook for the 2023-24 season, and the uncertainty surrounding the program

How Juwan Howard’s prove-it year starts now

The types of players Michigan needs to target in the transfer portal

Predictions on where Dickinson will play next season, as arguably the best player to ever enter the transfer portal

